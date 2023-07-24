The Foundation for the Future of Classical Music is focused on orchestrating a cultural renaissance for classical music. Through its activities, the Foundation advances public discussion on the importance of classical music, diagnoses the problems facing that sphere today, and seeks solutions that will bring about a cultural renaissance in music.
Orpheus, Cristoforo Stati, 1600–1601
The Foundation for the Future of Classical Music seeks to restore and revitalize the western tradition of live classical music, make it accessible to new audiences, and protect it from harmful ideological experimentation.
Our purpose is to orchestrate a renaissance for classical music.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of classical music institutions, threatening to deprive audiences and children of our beloved art form. Seemingly in tandem, the political revolution works to deconstruct classical music and replace its principles with an Orwellian “woke” agenda, now amplified by the previously unimagined technological powers of AI. More than ever, society needs classical music as an affirmation of human flourishing and potential.
Our vision is a world where classical music is once again integral to flourishing communities, education, and family life. Classical music education must be seen as important as reading, writing, and arithmetic, and the daily practice of playing and listening to acoustic instruments must become part of our lives once again. In this future, classical music will continue to renew our spirits, our imaginations, and our moral sensibilities, shaping us as we shape the music.
Originally a new hall proposed for the London Symphony, this project was canceled to the dismay of London’s musical community.
FFCM brings together the best and brightest architects to revisit and revive this idea to address this persistent need.
Reexamine the prevailing diagnoses and treatments applied to ailing orchestras.
Advocate concert hall design that prioritizes the congruent, comfortable, and magnetic.
Develop strategies for transforming orchestra unions into a force for good.
Reframe the way that orchestras understand and communicate their contributions.
Build a bridge from unfamiliarity with classical music to eventual connoisseurship.
Measure the orchestra’s actual and potential audience in terms of internal motivations and psychographic insights.
Recover the crucial role of the orchestra in childhood education.
Provide the tools and support symphony orchestras need to aid in their own renewal.
A concert of original transcriptions of J.S. Bach by Andrew Balio, principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony and the founder of the Foundation for the Future of Classical Music. Bach affirmed that “the aim and final end of all music should be none other than the glory of God and the refreshment of the soul.” …